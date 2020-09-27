TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: The moment Nengi was seen seriously rocking Laycon last…

He didn’t respect my decision -Nengi finally tells housemates why…

#BBNaija: Nengi in tears as Ozo ignores her completely last night…

Why Erica didn’t attend BBNaija Finale Party despite dressing for…

Embarrassing moment Tolanibaj’s nipple slipped out of her…

BBNaija: Evicted Housemates reunite as they get ready for…

BBNaija: Erica Trolled For Wearing White To Join The Other…

BBNaija: Laycon’s Instagram handler finally revealed, she…

I regret dumping you then but I don’t mind being your baby mama…

#BBNaija: With the reality show finally over, here is how viewers voted to crown Laycon the winner above other finalists

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
laycon-ebuka-final

As tonight caps the final day of the fifth edition of the Big Brother Naija: Lockdown show with …. emerging as winner of the show, it apparently was a fierce battle among the fans as they put in their all to vote for their favourite housemates.

ebuka

T’was a quite distant gap between Laycon and Dorathy for him to emerge winner of the show. The distance in the percentage gap definitely has to be record-breaking as it shows that Laycon has the strongest fanbase of the season.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija ‘lockdown’ winner, Laycon speaks, sends message to…

BBNaija: Laycon’s Instagram handler finally revealed,…

The finale show saw finalists, Vee, Neo and Nengi coming in at fourth, third and second runner-up respectively.

Laycon emerged as winner of the Lockdown edition of the show, leaving Dorathy as the second runner-up. Here’s the percentage garnered as a result of fans’ voting.

BBN-final-voting-chat

 

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: The moment Nengi was seen seriously rocking Laycon last night (Video)

He didn’t respect my decision -Nengi finally tells housemates why she avoided…

#BBNaija: Nengi in tears as Ozo ignores her completely last night (Video)

Why Erica didn’t attend BBNaija Finale Party despite dressing for it

Embarrassing moment Tolanibaj’s nipple slipped out of her dress at last…

BBNaija: Evicted Housemates reunite as they get ready for tonight’s party with…

BBNaija: Erica Trolled For Wearing White To Join The Other Housemates On IG To…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija ‘lockdown’ winner, Laycon speaks, sends message to fans after he won…

#BBNaija: With the reality show finally over, here is how viewers voted to crown…

Google celebrates 22nd birthday today with a social distance doodle

‘Tribalistic human, you’ve always hated Igbos’ – Drama as Mike Ezuruonye slams…

The moment a lady cried uncontrollably after meeting singer, Joeboy for the…

#BBNaija: Dorathy reveals feelings for Kiddwaya, Brighto

”I did not sleep with his wife” – Elozonam debunks rumors that he slept with…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More