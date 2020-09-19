#BBNaija: You’ll know your relationship status with Neo after you make out with him – Laycon tells Vee
Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Laycon has advised fellow housemate Vee on her relationship status with her love interest, Neo.
Speaking to Laycon on Friday night, she asked what he thinks will happen to her and Neo after the house.
Laycon advised her not to overthink the situation and that she would understand her stand once they have sex.
Laycon said:
“After you have sex with Neo which I know you both can’t wait to do, you’ll know if the relationship will work or not. Don’t beat yourself up right now about it.”
