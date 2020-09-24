TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By San
BBNaija: “You’re a lucky girl” - Nengi tells Vee after Neo washed her panties for her

Big Brother Naija housemates, Vee and Neo have caused a buzz on social media after Neo decided to wash Vee’s pants.

If this were Ozo, quite a lot of people would have been insulting him. Yes, they would! This video shows Neo washing Vee’s panties, and what is funnier is Vee’s reaction after Nengi made it known that she is a lucky girl.

The video which was shared some hours back has got loads of people talking, and many of which are displeased at Neo. Many equating him to Ozo, and playing down his masculinity.

Watch Nengi’s comment and reaction below:

View this post on Instagram

Lol imagine this was ozo 😂 You guys shaaa

A post shared by Iké 🇳🇬🇺🇸 (@iam_ikeonyema) on

Would you wash your girlfriend’s panties as a man? See some reactions from Social media users below:

