BBNaija: “You’re long like Third Mainland Bridge but your manhood is small” – Vee disgraces Neo in a diss rap battle (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Big Brother Naija female housemate, Vee disgraced her lover, Neo in a one on one rap battle with the size of his manhood.

Last night, Laycon and Kiddwaya came up with a brilliant idea of freestyling lighten up the house but ended up being a diss rap battle between themselves. Though it was fun, others took it as an avenue to insult the other.

 

