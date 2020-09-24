TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Regina Daniels’ billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko opens up on dating…

‘Erica is a bastard’ – Instagram big boy, Chidi Mike who promised…

#BBNaija: How Nengi responded when Laycon told her Don Jazzy…

#BBNaija: Laycon reveals his genotype that has gotten housemates…

BBNaija 2020: Laycon, Dorathy and Vee Smile To Bank Again

‘No housemate sees Laycon as someone that can win the show’ –…

#BBNaija: Laycon becomes HoH for the final week

#BBNaija: Nengi reveals videos she doesn’t want to see…

#BBNaija: The rest of us are not on Ozo’s Level – Vee gives…

Beautiful Arab lady set to give Nengi a run for her beauty as she claims to be Ozo’s wife-to-be (Photos)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
Ozo-Nengi-and-leylaa

A really beautiful Arab lady, Leylaa who appears to be a fan of evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Ozoema Chukwu, popularly known as Ozo has thrown shades at his in-house love interest,  Nengi and her fans over their ‘love story’ which never kicked off.

From her photos, Leylaa is very beautiful, reserved and likes to rock her hijab.

Leylaa took to micro blogging platform, Twitter to share her photos and wrote;

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: Let’s be friends – Dorathy apologises…

BBNaija: I am attracted to light skin girls – Ozo on…

But do you think Leylaa could wi Ozo’s heart from Nengi?

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Regina Daniels’ billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko opens up on dating Chika Ike

‘Erica is a bastard’ – Instagram big boy, Chidi Mike who promised her 2m and a…

#BBNaija: How Nengi responded when Laycon told her Don Jazzy likes her

#BBNaija: Laycon reveals his genotype that has gotten housemates worried

BBNaija 2020: Laycon, Dorathy and Vee Smile To Bank Again

‘No housemate sees Laycon as someone that can win the show’ – evicted housemate,…

#BBNaija: Laycon becomes HoH for the final week

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Wizkid buries deadbeat allegations as he shares lovely photos of his three kids;…

Beautiful Arab lady set to give Nengi a run for her beauty as she claims to be…

Has he gotten death threats too?-Instagram big boy, Chidi Mike finally…

“Tell Erica to sell more shirts” — Shade Ladipo shades Erica’s…

Some of you practice “cunnilingus” and you find washing a…

“I’m no longer alone” – BBNaija Erica to rival fans

My ancestors were Igbos, I eat fufu, jollof rice in Nigeria – TD Jakes

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More