Beautiful Arab lady set to give Nengi a run for her beauty as she claims to be Ozo’s wife-to-be (Photos)

A really beautiful Arab lady, Leylaa who appears to be a fan of evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Ozoema Chukwu, popularly known as Ozo has thrown shades at his in-house love interest, Nengi and her fans over their ‘love story’ which never kicked off.

From her photos, Leylaa is very beautiful, reserved and likes to rock her hijab.

Leylaa took to micro blogging platform, Twitter to share her photos and wrote;

But do you think Leylaa could wi Ozo’s heart from Nengi?