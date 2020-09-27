Embarrassing moment Tolanibaj nipple slipped out of her dress in last night’s party

The final Saturday night party for the BBNaija lockdown edition held on Saturday, September 26 and Tolani Baj suffered a nip slip.

Ex-housemates were invited to party with the five finalists, one last time on the show.

There were a lot of high and low moments for the contestants of the reality TV show during that night and one of it was a wardrobe malfunction suffered by former housemate, Tolani Baj.

Whilst dancing the night away, the A&R’s dress slipped revealing her nipple and the moment was caught on camera.