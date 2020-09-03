“Erica is a useless HOH without Kiddwaya” – says Vee

BBNaija housemate, Vee has disclosed how useless Erica is as Head Of House without Kiddwaya by her side.

Vee also revealed that Erica cannot perform well as head of house without support from her love-interest, Kiddwaya.

Vee who got angry during the wager task on Tuesday said Erica does not know how to get things done as a leader without involving Kidd.

According to her, this is the reason housemates are finding it difficult to cooperate with Erica.

The BBNaija housemate made this known in a private chat with Laycon.

In her words,

“We are always cooperative when Ozo is head of house because he is diplomatic but Erica on the other hand leans on Kiddwaya to get things done. “That was the reason I got pissed during rehearsal,” Vee told Laycon.

However, Erica recently tagged Vee her rival, saying she has been trying to sabotage her.

So far in the show, Erica and Vee have renounced their friendship and they do not meet eye to eye because of Laycon and some issues related to her relationship.