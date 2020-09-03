TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Mercy Johnson: ‘Husband snatcher’ turned celebrity wife of the…

Magun: Lover glued to a soldier’s wife while they were…

Why my marriage plans did not work out – Rita Dominic opens…

Erica finally confirms Kiddwaya actually slept with her in the…

#BBNaija Fight: Dorathy becomes angry for the first time, blasts…

#BBNaija: I want you more than the N85 million grand prize…

Erica and Kiddwaya’s relationship has no future –…

#BBNaija: There’s so much favour around Laycon – Nengi

BBNaija: Actress Nkechi Blessing, a strong supporter of Laycon…

“Erica is a useless HOH without Kiddwaya” – says Vee

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
erica-vee

BBNaija housemate, Vee has disclosed how useless Erica is as Head Of House without Kiddwaya by her side.

vee Vee also revealed that Erica cannot perform well as head of house without support from her love-interest, Kiddwaya.

Erica-

READ ALSO

I don’t want to lead you on, I am yet to make up my mind…

Erica tried kissing Laycon, I told her – Praise reveals…

Vee who got angry during the wager task on Tuesday said Erica does not know how to get things done as a leader without involving Kidd.

According to her, this is the reason housemates are finding it difficult to cooperate with Erica.

The BBNaija housemate made this known in a private chat with Laycon.

In her words,

“We are always cooperative when Ozo is head of house because he is diplomatic but Erica on the other hand leans on Kiddwaya to get things done.

“That was the reason I got pissed during rehearsal,” Vee told Laycon.

However, Erica recently tagged Vee her rival, saying she has been trying to sabotage her.

So far in the show, Erica and Vee have renounced their friendship and they do not meet eye to eye because of Laycon and some issues related to her relationship.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Mercy Johnson: ‘Husband snatcher’ turned celebrity wife of the decade –…

Magun: Lover glued to a soldier’s wife while they were having…

Why my marriage plans did not work out – Rita Dominic opens up

Erica finally confirms Kiddwaya actually slept with her in the Head of House…

#BBNaija Fight: Dorathy becomes angry for the first time, blasts Lucy for…

#BBNaija: I want you more than the N85 million grand prize – Ozo tells…

Erica and Kiddwaya’s relationship has no future – Bright O (Video)

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

Former BBNaija housemate, Khloe finally opens up on butt surgery allegations as…

“Erica is a useless HOH without Kiddwaya” – says Vee

Uche Maduagwu reveals what some actresses do to survive in post-COVID era

Nigerian couple welcome baby girl, 18 years after their first child (Photos)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, his wife and two daughters test positive…

I don’t want to lead you on, I am yet to make up my mind about you” – Kiddwaya…

“I love you isn’t in what you say but do,” Nigerian man says, reveals what he…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More