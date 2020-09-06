Fans react as Kiddwaya’s handler refers to Erica as a good “sister

Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica Nlewedim was disqualified from the show today and Kiddwaya’s handler, in her goodwill message, referred to Erica as a “good friend and sister”.

This didn’t go down well with some fans of the disqualified housemate who believe that she has been “sister zoned” just a few minutes after being disqualified.

The post reads;

“Words aren’t enough…At every point in our life we meet that one person that becomes a key player in our joy, peace, and anything that keeps us happy.

You @EricaNlewedim have been a good friend, a sister, and more. You were special and would forever remain special.”