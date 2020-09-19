First #BBNaija eviction show – Watch when Ebuka was evicted (Video)

The throwback video of Big Brother Naija’s host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as he was being evicted from the first edition of the reality show has resurfaced on the internet.

Upon hearing his name as the housemate to be evicted from the house in the season one edition of the show, Ebuka stood up and left the Big brother house in a unique style.

At that time, the TV show’s prize money was N100k, and had only 14 housemates in participation.

The season ran from March 5, 2006 – June 4, 2006.

Watch the full video