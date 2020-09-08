Friendship goals: Ka3na and Lucy reunite for the first time since her eviction (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija ‘lockdown’ housemates, Ka3na and Lucy reunite for the first time since they both got evicted from the house. The duo has been seen together catching up and looking really happy in the video.

Lucy and Ka3na developed a somewhat solid friendship while in the house and even when Ka3na was no longer in the house, Lucy still had her back.

Lucy who was evicted on Sunday, September 6th, was pictured in her hotel as she reunited with her friend. They could be seen catching up as they laughed and had a good time.

Watch the Video: