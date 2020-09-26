He didn’t respect my decision -Nengi finally tells housemates why she avoided Ozo’s kiss (Video)

Big Brother Naija housemate, Nengi has finally opened up on why she avoided Ozo’s kiss during last week’s eviction night.

The former beauty queen while having a conversation with fellow top 5 finalists on Saturday, revealed that she has a mind of her own and can’t be easily swayed by anyone or situation.

Laycon and Vee raised the conversation in admiration to Nengi’s nature of knowing what she wants and not letting people take advantage of her. She said Ozo did not respect her decision at the moment her tried to kiss her and she wouldn’t have done anything less.

Watch the video below: