TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: The moment Nengi was seen seriously rocking Laycon last…

Battle of the fittest! Alleged rivals, Regina Daniels and Chika…

#BBNaija: “We are finalists, we don’t roll with people that are…

BBNaija 2020: Dorathy faces accusations as photo of her doing…

#BBNaija: Ozo discloses why he thinks Nengi will not win the Big…

Meet BBNaija Prince’s father, the wealthy King of a town in…

Photos taken by a group of lesbian couples posing together in…

BBNaija: The only time I touch pants is when i’m taking it off…

Fans show their concern about BamBam’s post pregnancy weight gain

He didn’t respect my decision -Nengi finally tells housemates why she avoided Ozo’s kiss (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By San
nengi-ozo-kiss

Big Brother Naija housemate, Nengi has finally opened up on why she avoided Ozo’s kiss during last week’s eviction night.

The former beauty queen while having a conversation with fellow top 5 finalists on Saturday, revealed that she has a mind of her own and can’t be easily swayed by anyone or situation.

Laycon and Vee raised the conversation in admiration to Nengi’s nature of knowing what she wants and not letting people take advantage of her. She said Ozo did not respect her decision at the moment her tried to kiss her and she wouldn’t have done anything less.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya is really handsome but he’s someone I can…

#BBNaija: The moment Nengi was seen seriously rocking Laycon…

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: The moment Nengi was seen seriously rocking Laycon last night (Video)

Battle of the fittest! Alleged rivals, Regina Daniels and Chika Ike rock…

#BBNaija: “We are finalists, we don’t roll with people that are disqualified” –…

BBNaija 2020: Dorathy faces accusations as photo of her doing the unwarranted…

#BBNaija: Ozo discloses why he thinks Nengi will not win the Big Brother show

Meet BBNaija Prince’s father, the wealthy King of a town in Imo State

Photos taken by a group of lesbian couples posing together in Lagos throws…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

Body activist, Abby Zeus goes completely unclad in new adult rated photo

#BBNaija: Laycon discloses the first thing he will do for his mum when he gets…

#BBNaija:What will happen if LAYCON doesn’t win tomorrow? From grass to…

He didn’t respect my decision -Nengi finally tells housemates why she avoided…

BBNaija: Evicted Housemates reunite as they get ready for tonight’s party with…

“My Son Will Be Lucky To Marry A Woman Like Me” — Toke Makinwa Says

Davido signs new artiste, Deinde, to DMW record label

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More