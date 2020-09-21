“ I can buy Big Brother” – Cubana Chief priest brags about buying the reality show (video)

The video of the popular bar man and a stan of the evicted housemate, Ozo, Cubana Chief priest bragging that he’s extremely rich and can buy Big Brother reality show has surfaced on the internet.

The video which was recorded weeks before Ozo’s eviction yesterday, shows Cubanna chief priest rooting for his favorite housemates, Prince and Ozo.

According to him, when he says a housemate will win, the person definitely emerges the winner. However, his favourites have been evicted from the show and couldn’t make it to the finals and Nigerians have now dug out the old video to mock him.

In the video, the celebrity barman brags that he’s extremely wealthy and can buy off the most watched African reality Tv programme.

He said,

“I am super rich that I can buy Big brother, so when I say my brother is going to win it, he is going to win it.

Like, I say it, I do it, I have done it before and I’m going to do it again. It’s either Ozo or Prince.”

Watch video below,

Recall that, Cubana recently appealed to indigenes of Imo state to come out and vote for Ozo in order for him to win the reality show. According to him, he wants Imo state to make history by winning the show three times in a roll.

Recall that Miracle, the winner of Big Brother Naija season 3 hails from Imo State and Mercy, the winner of Big Brother Naija season 4 is also from the eastern state.

Cubana Chief Priest described Ozo as a loving, caring and passionate man, whose only crime was falling in love.

He wrote,