Laycon finally speaks on Erica’s disqualification

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello

Big Brother Naija Lockdwon housemate, Laycon has blamed Erica for her disqualification from the reality TV show on Sunday, 6th September 2020.

Reacting to the actress’s disqualification, Laycon in a conversation with Kiddwaya and Vee said he feels sorry for her, saying her actions were because she was drunk.

When asked if he feels responsible for her eviction, Laycon said no, adding that she’s the architect of her predicament.

In his words,

“She was talking , all the things she said and action caused her eviction.

“I felt she was drunk and said all those things.”. He added.

Recall that, Erica got disqualified last-night after Biggie gathered the housemates at the lounge and played videos of when she threatened to kill Laycon outside the house and hurled insults at him.

 

