TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

They Are Jealous and Bitter – Nigerians Spot Vee And…

Popular Club owner , Lascatter, exposed by wife for sexually…

Meet BBNaija Dorathy’s sister, Ruth, who looks nothing like her…

BBNaija: Kiddwaya discloses what happened when he shared the…

BBNaija: If I had won the N85m I wouldn’t have given Erica a dime…

#BBNaija: Check out Ozo’s response after Nengi accuses him…

BBNaija: The awkward moment Kiddwaya disconnected IG live video…

I am now humble and private – Tonto Dikeh says as she buys…

Nigerians mock actress Anita Joseph for embarrassing herself…

Laycon recounts what he did when he caught his girlfriend making out with another guy (video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
laycon

Big Brother Naija housemate, Laycon has revealed how he managed the situation when he caught his girlfriend having sex with another guy.

Laycon

According to the musician he forgave the girlfriend and let the situation slide, as he’s in the habit of letting things go.

 

READ ALSO

Mama Icon: Reactions as the real photo of Laycon and his…

#BBNaija: I think Kiddwaya is knacking Erica now – Vee says…

Laycon made this revelation in a conversation with his bestie in the house, Vee while he advised her to let go of a situation that’s hurting her.

 

She said,

“Ah..you’re a different person”.

Watch video below,

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

They Are Jealous and Bitter – Nigerians Spot Vee And Neo’s Reaction…

Popular Club owner , Lascatter, exposed by wife for sexually molesting their…

Meet BBNaija Dorathy’s sister, Ruth, who looks nothing like her (Photos)

BBNaija: Kiddwaya discloses what happened when he shared the toilet with Nengi

BBNaija: If I had won the N85m I wouldn’t have given Erica a dime — KiddWaya…

#BBNaija: Check out Ozo’s response after Nengi accuses him of masturbating

BBNaija: The awkward moment Kiddwaya disconnected IG live video with Ubi…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

Laycon recounts what he did when he caught his girlfriend making out with…

Mama Icon: Reactions as the real photo of Laycon and his lovely mother emerges…

Instagram comedian, “Mama Tobi” reveals his shock about the…

“I am jealous of my son’s nanny” – Tonto Dikeh

#BBNaija: I think Kiddwaya is knacking Erica now – Vee says as she predicts…

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Celebrates As Her First Daughter Bags Master’s Degree

Annie Idibia celebrates 2Baba on his 45th birthday (Video)

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More