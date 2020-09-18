Laycon recounts what he did when he caught his girlfriend making out with another guy (video)

Big Brother Naija housemate, Laycon has revealed how he managed the situation when he caught his girlfriend having sex with another guy.

According to the musician he forgave the girlfriend and let the situation slide, as he’s in the habit of letting things go.

Laycon made this revelation in a conversation with his bestie in the house, Vee while he advised her to let go of a situation that’s hurting her.

She said,

“Ah..you’re a different person”.

Watch video below,