Meet the IKUKU Of Amumara Town – Actor, Alexx Ekubo honoured with Chieftaincy title (Video)

Handsome Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo has just bagged a chieftaincy title in Mbaise, Imo state.
Alexx took to his social media page to reintroduce himself to fans as he shared some good news with them.
Sharing the good news, Alexx posted a video of the coronation ceremony on his Instagram page.
According to Alexx, he was just coronated as the IKUKU Of Amumara Town, Mbaise, IMO State.
Explaining further, the film star said that the ceremony took place at the just concluded New Yam Festival.
The new chief also showed appreciation to those who honoured him and took him as their own.
Allow me to Re-introduce myself, I Alexx Ekubo of Arochukwu, Abia State – has just been coronated IKUKU Of Amumara Town, Mbaise. IMO State. At the just concluded Iri-Ji (New Yam Festival). Coronation by – Eze Umara 3 of Amumara Town, Mbaise kingdom. Imo State Special thanks to High Chief Nwachinemere 1 of Mbaise, @vintagedeluxeinteriors for welcoming me & honoring me in his home town among his kindred. I Love you forever & ever Obara’m. Pls moving forward when you see me Address me as a CHIEF, it’s official IKUKU is not a “nick name”. #IgboAmaka 🌪🌪🌪
