‘Never Judge A Book By Its Cover’ – Four lessons learnt from BBNaija Lockdown season

The biggest reality TV show in Nigeria, the Big Brother Naija Lockdown season will come to an end on Sunday 27th September after close to three months of running.

TheInfong reports that this season happens to be one of the most entertaining despite the slow start and also one of the most followed by fans.

While fans of the reality TV show anticipate who will emerge winner this season, below are some take-homes from the reality show this season

1. Never Judge A Book By Its Cover

Perhaps this is a clear definition of the favourite housemate in the house in the person of Laycon.

When the show started freshly, Laycon due to his look was rated poorly by some followers of the reality TV show, however, it turned out to be one of the reason why his fans took interest in him.

Laycon went on to become the most rated housemate in the house.

2. Attitude and manner is everything

This season even though entertaining also come with a lesson on attitude and manners which could also be seen in Laycon especially when disqualified housemate, Erica blasted him over his look. During Erica’s outburst, Laycon shocked everyone with his calmness and the manner in which he took the whole situation.

3. You can be humble even if you have money

While many didn’t know of the Waya family before Kiddwaya came into the house, he, however, made his name a household name after leaving the house.

Kiddwaya throughout his stay in the house showed humility is possible even in wealth as he participated in almost everything that took place in the house not minding his status as a billionaire’s son. He never looked down on any of the housemates.

4. You don’t have to be controversial to win

One housemate, who made it to the final and managed to stay away from controversies throughout her stay in the house is Dorathy.

She proved one can remain calm and still win, even if she doesn’t win tomorrow, she has a lot of fans solidly behind her to help with her brand after the show.

Olumide for TheInfong.com