TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: The moment Nengi was seen seriously rocking Laycon last…

Battle of the fittest! Alleged rivals, Regina Daniels and Chika…

#BBNaija: “We are finalists, we don’t roll with people that are…

#BBNaija: Ozo discloses why he thinks Nengi will not win the Big…

Photos taken by a group of lesbian couples posing together in…

Meet BBNaija Prince’s father, the wealthy King of a town in…

BBNaija 2020: Dorathy faces accusations as photo of her doing…

BBNaija: The only time I touch pants is when i’m taking it off…

Fans show their concern about BamBam’s post pregnancy weight gain

‘Never Judge A Book By Its Cover’ – Four lessons learnt from BBNaija Lockdown season

Entertainment
By OluA
bbnaija 2020

The biggest reality TV show in Nigeria, the Big Brother Naija Lockdown season will come to an end on Sunday 27th September after close to three months of running.

TheInfong reports that this season happens to be one of the most entertaining despite the slow start and also one of the most followed by fans.

While fans of the reality TV show anticipate who will emerge winner this season, below are some take-homes from the reality show this season

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: “We are finalists, we don’t roll with people that…

“Talk to me more” – Nengi tells Laycon as she wants to start…

1. Never Judge A Book By Its Cover

Laycon

Perhaps this is a clear definition of the favourite housemate in the house in the person of Laycon.

When the show started freshly, Laycon due to his look was rated poorly by some followers of the reality TV show, however, it turned out to be one of the reason why his fans took interest in him.

Laycon went on to become the most rated housemate in the house.

2. Attitude and manner is everything

Erica-

This season even though entertaining also come with a lesson on attitude and manners which could also be seen in Laycon especially when disqualified housemate, Erica blasted him over his look. During Erica’s outburst, Laycon shocked everyone with his calmness and the manner in which he took the whole situation.

3. You can be humble even if you have money

While many didn’t know of the Waya family before Kiddwaya came into the house, he, however, made his name a household name after leaving the house.

Kiddwaya throughout his stay in the house showed humility is possible even in wealth as he participated in almost everything that took place in the house not minding his status as a billionaire’s son. He never looked down on any of the housemates.

4. You don’t have to be controversial to win

BBNaija-Dorathy

One housemate, who made it to the final and managed to stay away from controversies throughout her stay in the house is Dorathy.

She proved one can remain calm and still win, even if she doesn’t win tomorrow, she has a lot of fans solidly behind her to help with her brand after the show.

Olumide for TheInfong.com

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: The moment Nengi was seen seriously rocking Laycon last night (Video)

Battle of the fittest! Alleged rivals, Regina Daniels and Chika Ike rock…

#BBNaija: “We are finalists, we don’t roll with people that are disqualified” –…

#BBNaija: Ozo discloses why he thinks Nengi will not win the Big Brother show

Photos taken by a group of lesbian couples posing together in Lagos throws…

Meet BBNaija Prince’s father, the wealthy King of a town in Imo State

BBNaija 2020: Dorathy faces accusations as photo of her doing the unwarranted…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

Davido signs new artiste, Deinde, to DMW record label

‘Never Judge A Book By Its Cover’ – Four lessons learnt from…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya is really handsome but he’s someone I can never like ‘like…

“We didn’t come to this life just to work and pay bills, normalise luxury and…

#BBNaija: Check out the first thing Laycon intends to do when he leaves the…

This guy sweet die – BBNaija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke gushes over Prince, says she…

BBNaija: Icons accuse organizers of secretly leaving voting channels open for…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More