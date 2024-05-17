Heartbreaking photos of Nollywood actor Junior Pope’s wife and children in tears at his funeral service have emerged online.

In the photos, the actor’s children are seen crying uncontrollably as they say their final goodbyes to their father.

Junior Pope’s wife is also visibly distraught, comforting their children as they mourn the loss of their beloved husband and father.

The actor’s death was met with shock and sadness throughout the Nollywood community, and his funeral was attended by many of his colleagues and friends.

Junior Pope will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

See the photos and video below;

