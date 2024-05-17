Nigerian businessman, Cubana Chiefpriest, has shared a heartfelt and emotional post, revealing his childhood dream of becoming a Catholic Priest.

Taking to his Instagram page, the socialite reminisced about attending the blessed sacrament with his late mother and even gaining admission to the Seminary school, but ultimately couldn’t pursue his dream.

Despite this, he believes that his sacraments were not in vain, as he has been blessed beyond his imagination.

However, he expressed his deepest pain, which is that his mother is no longer with him to witness his success.

Cubana Chiefpriest expressed his desire to go back to his traditional Catholic beliefs, citing the need to protect himself and his family from the negative influences of the world.

According to him, he has been astray for a long time and failed in teaching his children the ways of the faith.

“This was me growing up; I wanted to be a Catholic Priest; I was always at the blessed sacrament with my late mother. I got admission to the Seminary school; I went, and I saw but couldn’t conquer because many are called, but few are chosen. The morning masses, the benedictions, the charismatic renewal, the block rosary, the processions & sacraments were never in vain; those are the reasons God has blessed me beyond imagination, but the most painful pain I live with is that my mother who drew me close to mother Mary is no longer here with me to witness The Greatness From Ave Maria. Keep resting in peace, Mom.

I’m going back to being a traditional Catholic. I have been astray for so long. I have failed by not teaching my kids. I am going back to refortifying myself and my family. These bad people want me down so badly. Just because my mom is no more to always wake me up to the morning mass to commit my days, I’m going back to my sword”.

