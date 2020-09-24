Nigerian artist calls on the ICONS as she transforms her face to look like BBNaija housemate, Laycon (Photos)

A Nigerian Makeup and Imitation Artist, identified as Jane Richard transformed her face with make-up to look exactly like Big Brother Naija Lockdown contestant, Laycon.

The young lady is gradually becoming an internet sensation as she recently did an imitation of Late Black Panther Actor, Chadwick Boseman which left people stunned by her skill.

Taking to her Instagram account, she shared pictures of the transformation process and the finished look, which unarguably looked like Laycon.

Social media users have given her accolades for a fantastic job.

She uploaded the pictures and wrote,

Where my #icons at ??

This is not Laycon oh

Imitation makeup by your girl😊

Keep voting

SMS VOTE Laycon to 32052!!!