TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Regina Daniels’ billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko opens up on dating…

‘Erica is a bastard’ – Instagram big boy, Chidi Mike who promised…

#BBNaija: Laycon reveals his genotype that has gotten housemates…

BBNaija 2020: Laycon, Dorathy and Vee Smile To Bank Again

Beautiful Arab lady set to give Nengi a run for her beauty as she…

#BBNaija: Nengi reveals videos she doesn’t want to see…

#BBNaija: Laycon becomes HoH for the final week

#BBNaija: I was watching the world cup in 1992 when Ozo was born…

Popular OAP under attack and death threats for embarrassing…

Nigerian artist calls on the ICONS as she transforms her face to look like BBNaija housemate, Laycon (Photos)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
laycon-make-up-artist

A Nigerian Makeup and Imitation Artist, identified as Jane Richard transformed her face with make-up to look exactly like Big Brother Naija Lockdown contestant, Laycon.

laycon

The young lady is gradually becoming an internet sensation as she recently did an imitation of Late Black Panther Actor, Chadwick Boseman which left people stunned by her skill.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: I pray I don’t lose myself with the fame from this…

Boy who was beaten up by Dorathy’s fans for voting Laycon…

laycon-make-up-artist

Taking to her Instagram account, she shared pictures of the transformation process and the finished look, which unarguably looked like Laycon.

Social media users have given her accolades for a fantastic job.

She uploaded the pictures and wrote,

Where my #icons at ??
This is not Laycon oh
Imitation makeup by your girl😊

Keep voting
SMS VOTE Laycon to 32052!!!

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Regina Daniels’ billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko opens up on dating Chika Ike

‘Erica is a bastard’ – Instagram big boy, Chidi Mike who promised her 2m and a…

#BBNaija: Laycon reveals his genotype that has gotten housemates worried

BBNaija 2020: Laycon, Dorathy and Vee Smile To Bank Again

Beautiful Arab lady set to give Nengi a run for her beauty as she claims to be…

#BBNaija: Nengi reveals videos she doesn’t want to see after the show

#BBNaija: Laycon becomes HoH for the final week

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Fans express shock as singer Davido was caught in an unbiblical act barely a day…

Nigerian artist calls on the ICONS as she transforms her face to look like…

BBNaija: Nengi is the most likely housemate to walk naked on Third Mainland…

DJ Cuppy takes her mom on first ride in her Ferrari gift (Video)

#BBNaija: Erica has reunited Africa more than African Union AU – Dele…

Every person should wash their pant themselves – DJ Cuppy

Forever thankful, love you boss – Wizkid remembers his root as he pays…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More