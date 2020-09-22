‘No housemate sees Laycon as someone that can win the show’ – evicted housemate, Trikytee says why

Recently evicted BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Trikytee has revealed in an interview with Ebuka that the popular housemate, Laycon is never thought by others to be capable of winning the show.

According to the 35 year old, Laycon is the most underestimated housemate of the show and he is playing the best game. He added that the rapper came in as an underlying dog and no one sees him as a potential winner in the house.

In his words;

“I think Laycon is playing the best game because he came with this underdog thing but he has a mad fan base. In the house no one sees him that way.”