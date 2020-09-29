Omoyele Sowore challenges Burna Boy to join #RevolutionNow protest

Nigerian singer Burna Boy has been challenged by Sahara Reporters publisher Omoyele Sowore to join the #RevolutionNow protest planned for October 1.

The October 1 protest is planned to hold in all 36 states across Nigeria as well as in London, Sweden, Netherlands, San Francisco, New York, Washington DC, Germany and Canada.

Omoyele Sowore made the call in a message he shared on social media earlier today.

According to the former presidential candidate, many describe Burna Boy as a revolutionary musician and he has been likened to the late afrobeat legend Fela Kuti.

He wrote on Instagram;

“@burnaboygram everywhere I turn people describe you as a revolutionary musician, the foreign media even celebrate you compare you to Fela Kuti, but I am yet to see you lead anyone to a police station carrying a coffin for head of state! Join #Oct1stProtest”