‘Other housemates did not want to be my friend at first’ – Laycon recounts his experience in the house after his win (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
Laycon-ebuka

BBNaija season 5 winner, Olamilekan “Laycon” Agbeleshe has finally reacted to his win in an interview with Ebuka.

According to the 26 year old, he did not go for the reality show to win. He went for fame because of his music career and he his still in shock, finding it hard to believe that he won the show.

laycon

When asked if he felt intimidated by the housemates, the graduate of philosophy from the University of Lagos said he questioned himself several times that what was he doing in the house. Laycon added that it took time for the housemates to connect and be friends with him.

Watch Full Video:

