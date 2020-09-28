TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Ozo and Nengi link up at after party (video)

#BBNaija: Nengi in tears as Ozo ignores her completely last night…

He didn’t respect my decision -Nengi finally tells housemates why…

Embarrassing moment Tolanibaj’s nipple slipped out of her…

Why Erica didn’t attend BBNaija Finale Party despite dressing for…

BBNaija: Laycon’s Instagram handler finally revealed, she…

BBNaija: Erica Trolled For Wearing White To Join The Other…

BBNaija: Evicted Housemates reunite as they get ready for…

I regret dumping you then but I don’t mind being your baby mama…

“I’m happy Laycon won” – Erica speaks up for the first time after Laycon won the show (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
Erica-Laycon

Disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica Ngozi Nlewedim has stated that she’s happy that winner of the show, Laycon, won the show yesterday night.

Erica-Laycon

In a recent interview with Nigerian media girl, Toke Makinwa, the actress is heard saying that she’s happy for him cause she knows it’s something that he’s always wanted and so she’s happy that he got it.

READ ALSO

Lady Goes Gaga, Flings Her Towel After Laycon Was Declared…

“Send me some money bro” – Davido teases BBNaija winner,…

In a recent interview with Nigerian media girl, Toke Makinwa, the actress is heard saying that she’s happy for him cause she knows it’s something that he’s always wanted and so she’s happy that he got it.

A surprised Toke then went to ask Erica if she feels that herself and Laycon will ever be friends. Erica then said, while she will always share the same vibe people give her, it’s only time that will tell whether or not she’ll be friends with him.

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: Ozo and Nengi link up at after party (video)

#BBNaija: Nengi in tears as Ozo ignores her completely last night (Video)

He didn’t respect my decision -Nengi finally tells housemates why she avoided…

Embarrassing moment Tolanibaj’s nipple slipped out of her dress at last…

Why Erica didn’t attend BBNaija Finale Party despite dressing for it

BBNaija: Laycon’s Instagram handler finally revealed, she is a former…

BBNaija: Erica Trolled For Wearing White To Join The Other Housemates On IG To…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Lady Goes Gaga, Flings Her Towel After Laycon Was Declared Winner Of BBNaija…

“I’m happy Laycon won” – Erica speaks up for the first time after Laycon…

#BBNaija: ‘I don’t want to ask God for anything’- says…

BBNAIJA: See All The Housemates Who Won Money & Other Gifts On The Show…

#BBNaija: Laycon I’m very sorry, I didn’t know you’ll win Big Brother – Lady who…

“I will beat you up”– actress Nkechi Blessing threatens after being tagged…

“Send me some money bro” – Davido teases BBNaija winner, Laycon (video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More