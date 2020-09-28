“I’m happy Laycon won” – Erica speaks up for the first time after Laycon won the show (Video)

Disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica Ngozi Nlewedim has stated that she’s happy that winner of the show, Laycon, won the show yesterday night.

In a recent interview with Nigerian media girl, Toke Makinwa, the actress is heard saying that she’s happy for him cause she knows it’s something that he’s always wanted and so she’s happy that he got it.

A surprised Toke then went to ask Erica if she feels that herself and Laycon will ever be friends. Erica then said, while she will always share the same vibe people give her, it’s only time that will tell whether or not she’ll be friends with him.