Photos taken by a group of lesbian couples posing together in Lagos throws social media into frenzy

Social media users have reacted to this photo of two lesbian couples taken at a gay retreat held in Lagos, Nigeria.

A lady identified as Amara, with twitter handle @the_amarion shared a picture of her partner and another couple and captioned it,

this picture is important!!!

two lesbian couples in Nigeria

lesbianing

and loving.

The lady also shared more pictures from the retreat. See them below,

It is worthy to note that homosexuality is a criminal offence in Nigeria, as the federal government signed a new legislation outlawing the act and imposed a jail term of up to 14 years in 2014.

The photo has sparked mixed reaction on Twitter, with some Netizens commending the lesbians for their courage while others condemned and advised them to continue keeping their relationship under the wraps.

See some of the reactions below,