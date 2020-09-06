“Safe journey Erica, no sha pass Oshodi, nah there iCons plenty pass” – Nigerians react as Erica gets disqualified from BBNaija show

Following the disqualification of BBNaija housemate, Erica from the reality TV show on Sunday night, Nigerians have already started reacting to the development as they stress that she brought it upon herself.

Biggie had earlier Sunday evening, gathered all of the housemates to the lounge as usual and a video of their misbehavior (s) is played for the rest of the housemate to watch.

All the happenings of Erica’s misbehavior last night was played for the rest of the housemate to watch which was much to each and every one of them’s surprise… and Erica too was seen wearing a disappointed look.

After stressing that she infringed a lot of the rules of the Big Brother house, Erica finally got disqualified from the house which was announced by Big Brother — with her out of the house, she has missed her chance of winning the grand prize of 85million Naira.

While this is much to the disappointment of her fans, it’s also much to the delight of other viewers of the show who have since taken to social media to air their views over the development.

Here are some of their reactions below,