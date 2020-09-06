“Safe journey Erica, no sha pass Oshodi, nah there iCons plenty pass” – Nigerians react as Erica gets disqualified from BBNaija show
Following the disqualification of BBNaija housemate, Erica from the reality TV show on Sunday night, Nigerians have already started reacting to the development as they stress that she brought it upon herself.
Biggie had earlier Sunday evening, gathered all of the housemates to the lounge as usual and a video of their misbehavior (s) is played for the rest of the housemate to watch.
READ ALSO
All the happenings of Erica’s misbehavior last night was played for the rest of the housemate to watch which was much to each and every one of them’s surprise… and Erica too was seen wearing a disappointed look.
After stressing that she infringed a lot of the rules of the Big Brother house, Erica finally got disqualified from the house which was announced by Big Brother — with her out of the house, she has missed her chance of winning the grand prize of 85million Naira.
While this is much to the disappointment of her fans, it’s also much to the delight of other viewers of the show who have since taken to social media to air their views over the development.
Here are some of their reactions below,
@amie_oliviaa: It’s sad that Erica is disqualified because she had potential, maybe she could have won, but she spoilt her game truly, In all, shes still human and she’s not perfect, let’s take it easy with the harsh comments biko nuFolded hands
#Bbnaija
@itz_DoDo: “Laycon isn’t responsible for Erica misfortune… Kiddwaya and Ozo will have to drag Nnegi…It’s getting more interesting”
@marco2566: “Erica you will always be our twin..I hope this disqualification doesn’t stop you from being the best you can be.. I pray you go to the very top in life.. Ozo loves you and superions love you”
@Chiomaellaa: When your bestfriend is God.. you are not alone Erica!!!! Love you babygirl
@CruiseMasterr: You captured our hearts with your smile baby girl ❤❤🥰🥰🥰 I’m actually relieved we have you here all to ourselves now. Let’s do great things together Erica!!!!!
@sir_harbimz: Erica was disqualified and only Kidd got up to hug her… tells you about the kind of person she is
@danielaa_danda: Erica, thank you for teaching me that it’s okay not to tolerate slander from a man all in the name of feelings. Thank you for teaching me that it’s okay to cook indomie with oil. Thank you for showing me that it’s okay to be bubbly and be emotional. Thank you. #Erica Red heart
@GoziOleks_1: Erica was NEVER a bad person. She’s free spirited but a different person when she’s intoxicated. Anyone happy that she’s disqualified, especially the ladies, I hope you a boy does the same thing Laycon did to her when you reject his advances. Relationship is not by force #BBNaija
@Al_ameen_Yabo: Erica has been disqualified from Big brother by Biggie. This is enough reason for you to stop acting when you are mad. Your mouth can close a lifetime opportunity for you.
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES