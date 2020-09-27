SARS officials allegedly arrest and assault Bobrisky’s junior, Onyx Godwin

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Habeeb Bello
onyx-godwin

Fast rising Nigerian drag queen, Onyx Ogaga Godwin was reportedly arrested and assaulted by men of the Nigerian Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).

According to him, this is not the first time he’s been arrested by the force and he was allegedly asked to pay 30 thousand naira.

This was made known by the crossdresser, Onyx Godwin after he shared some pictures on Facebook to show off injuries he sustained after the assault.

According to him, he did nothing wrong.

He wrote:

SARS arrested me… Again. 30k gone.

I didn’t do anything, after my call with Justin, I was going to print out my ID card for my exams and the next thing two men dragged me from behind. I actually thought they were robbers at first.

I was with them for over an hour, I refused them Access to this phone and only unlocked my iPhone for them.

