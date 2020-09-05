Stop seeing celebrities as role models – Biodun Okeowo advises

Yoruba actress, Biodun Okeowo, also known as Omoborty, has advised fans not to make any human including celebrities and public figures their role model, saying everyone has flaws.

She made this known via a post on IG where she wrote, “stop blaming celebrities or public figures for your mistakes just because you made them your role models. Don’t make human your role model. Make God your role model. We are all full of imperfections. No mortal is perfect, we all have flaws. In essence If you can’t find a good role model, be one.”