Veteran Nollywood actor Baba Legba is dead

The Nigerian film industry Nollywood is in mourning once again following the demise of veteran actor Alhaji Yekini Omobolanle professionally known as Baba Legba, Guardian NG reports.

The comic actor is said to have died in the early hours of Monday.

Known for his roles in the Yoruba speaking sector of Nollywood, he is reported to have died in his home in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

The aged actor is also said to have been battling an ailment for a while before he gave up the ghost.

He was buried according to Muslim rites.

Baba Sala’s son, Adejumo Boisala Emmanuel took to Facebook to announce the actor’s death.

Emmanuel did not share what led to the death of the veteran, however, he noted that the Yoruba film star gave up the ghost in the early hours of Monday, September 7.

Emmanuel wrote:

“Alhaji Yekini Omobolanle popularly known as Babalegba died in the early hours of today (midnight precisely)… He joined Alawada Theatre Group in 1974 and was playing comic roles along with Baba Sala, sometimes he played Babalawo, Police officer but most time one comic role to another. He is a friend of the family and supporter of my Daddy till his death. He used to be called Sunday Omobolanle then before he went to Mecca and he turned muslim.. Personally, he contributed a lot to my success too.”

Actor Yomi Fash-Lanso, the director of media and public relations of Theater Arts and Motion Picture Producers Association of Nigeria, also confirmed the news of the death of the veteran actor.

Other veteran Nollywood stars to have died this year include Pa Kasumu, Frank Dallas, Ogun Majek, Toyosi Arigbabuwo, Yomi Obileye to mention but a few.