TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Few hours after her disqualification from the house, Erica gets…

Mama Laycon speaks after Erica’s disqualification from BBNaija…

#BBNaija: Ebuka, organisers snub Erica after disqualification

BBNaija: With Erica disqualified and Lucy evicted, check the…

BBNaija: “Kiddwaya played a role in me getting strikes in the…

Laycon finally speaks on Erica’s disqualification

Erica’s fans,”Elites”set to raise a sum of 38.5…

#BBNaija: Your actions are beginning to piss me off – Nengi tells…

‘if you get disqualified, it will be hard for me to forgive…

Veteran Nollywood actor Baba Legba is dead

Nollywood
By OluA

The Nigerian film industry Nollywood is in mourning once again following the demise of veteran actor Alhaji Yekini Omobolanle professionally known as Baba Legba, Guardian NG reports.

The comic actor is said to have died in the early hours of Monday.

Known for his roles in the Yoruba speaking sector of Nollywood, he is reported to have died in his home in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

The aged actor is also said to have been battling an ailment for a while before he gave up the ghost.

He was buried according to Muslim rites.

Baba Sala’s son, Adejumo Boisala Emmanuel took to Facebook to announce the actor’s death.

Emmanuel did not share what led to the death of the veteran, however, he noted that the Yoruba film star gave up the ghost in the early hours of Monday, September 7.

Emmanuel wrote:

“Alhaji Yekini Omobolanle popularly known as Babalegba died in the early hours of today (midnight precisely)… He joined Alawada Theatre Group in 1974 and was playing comic roles along with Baba Sala, sometimes he played Babalawo, Police officer but most time one comic role to another. He is a friend of the family and supporter of my Daddy till his death. He used to be called Sunday Omobolanle then before he went to Mecca and he turned muslim.. Personally, he contributed a lot to my success too.”

Actor Yomi Fash-Lanso, the director of media and public relations of Theater Arts and Motion Picture Producers Association of Nigeria, also confirmed the news of the death of the veteran actor.

Other veteran Nollywood stars to have died this year include Pa Kasumu, Frank Dallas, Ogun Majek, Toyosi Arigbabuwo, Yomi Obileye to mention but a few.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Few hours after her disqualification from the house, Erica gets brand new…

Mama Laycon speaks after Erica’s disqualification from BBNaija (Video)

#BBNaija: Ebuka, organisers snub Erica after disqualification

BBNaija: With Erica disqualified and Lucy evicted, check the votes Laycon got…

BBNaija: “Kiddwaya played a role in me getting strikes in the house“ -Erica…

Laycon finally speaks on Erica’s disqualification

Erica’s fans,”Elites”set to raise a sum of 38.5 million as…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Veteran Nollywood actor Baba Legba is dead

Bobrisky brags about his new home he is building, says it is worth N590 million

#BBNaija: Erica is weak, I believe you were jazzed – Vee tells Laycon (Video)

#BBNaija: I asked Prince to share his food but he declined – Nengi on why…

#BBNaija: If any female had won they wouldn’t pick me as deputy” –…

#BBNaija: I don’t hate Laycon but he lied – Erica insists (Video)

#BBNaija: If Eric was dark, I would have considered a relationship with him…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More