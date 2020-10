Rema goes bald as he joins #EndSARS protest

Singer and songwriter Rema recently shaved his hair as a means to convey his own message.

Rema ditched his popular dreadlocks for a bald look, to let the law enforcement officials know that when a young man decided to keep his hair locked, it doesn’t mean he is a criminal.

He shared his new look and wrote, “Dreads don’t mean I’m a criminal #EndSARS”.