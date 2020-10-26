Amber Rose says ex Kanye West bullied her for 10 years

There still seems to be some bad blood between exes and artistes; Amber Rose and Kanye West.

Rose, 37, appeared on the “No Jumper” podcast a few days ago and slammed the idea that she “soaked up” any positive influence from her famous ex, and claimed he actually “bullied” her, Pagesix reports.

“I’m a compassionate person. I have empathy. I’m a good person. That’s why people love me,” she said, noting how her character is different from that of West, 43.

“That’s why anybody I’ve ever dated loved me. You can’t really mention anyone that says anything really bad about me — except for him, because I got away. I’m not like him at all.”

The model added that she is “indifferent” to the “Jesus Is Lord” rapper’s latest Twitter antics, which have reportedly been a byproduct of his bipolar disorder.

“I don’t really think about him like that,” she said. “For me, it’s just some guy that I dated 10 years ago. I don’t feel a connection where I’m, like, concerned. That’s not my business. That’s his wife’s business what he does.”

Rose and West were in a relationship from 2008 to 2010.

Adam22, host of the “No Jumper” podcast, then asked Rose about some of the comments West has made about her since their breakup.

In 2015, the rapper alleged on “The Breakfast Club” that his wife, Kim Kardashian, was “not thrilled” that he had dated Rose and made him “take 30 showers.”

“I opted out,” Rose said, claiming it was her decision to call it quits. “I don’t know if he says things to make his wife more comfortable, but to slut-shame me and say you needed 30 showers, like, bro, you took me around the world. Since when do you need 30 showers?”

The mother of two, who is now in a relationship with music executive, Alexander Edwards, added that West’s lifestyle and entourage were not her “type of people.”

“I like down-to-earth, cool people,” she said. “I like compassionate people.”

Rose confessed that she has been offered book deals to trash her ex, but did not take them because she is not “vindictive” like him.

“He has picked on me for 10 years,” she said of West. “He has bullied me for 10 years.”

A rep for West did not immediately return Pagesix request for comment.

