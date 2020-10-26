Who did I offend? ‘Frustrated’ lady who wants to leave Nigeria laments after she got offers from Nigerian based men only

A frustrated young Nigerian lady has lamented her fate after she received messages from only men she felt will not help actualize her dream of leaving Nigeria.

According to Cynthia Kosiso, she made a post on Friday where she wrote about being tired of Nigeria and wanting to leave. She also listed her qualifications in the post but so far only men based in Onitsha, Aba, Nsukka, Abakaliki, have sent messages to her.

“I made a post yesterday that am tired of naija and am ready to zoom off,” she wrote.

“I listed my qualifications. The only people who came to my inbox are Onitsha men, Aba, Abakaliki, Nsukka. Who did I offend. Who who who. I deserve a soft guy biko. The ones that came to my inbox are equally tired of Naija and they have coconut heads” she added.