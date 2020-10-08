BBNaija: “I can work with Erica and Tolanibaj but we can’t be friends” – Vee declares (video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

BBNaija Housemates, Vee alongside her love interest Neo during her media tour with Pulse Nigeria revealed that she cannot be friends with Erica and Tolanibaj.

Vee who was asked whether there can be a workable relationship between her, Erica and Tolanibaj says yes but not friendship as she believes in the spirit of being civil.

They can work together, make money together but as for friendship, that won’t be possible as she knows who are real friends are while in the house.

She added that If a brand brings a job for them, they will do it as she has no issue working with Tolanibaj and Erica because her main focus is money.

Watch the full video below;

 

 

