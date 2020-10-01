BBNaija: I did not wash Vee’s pants, I rinsed it – Neo clarifies

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
Big Brother Naija finalist, Neo has clarified reports that he washed his love interest’s underwears.

Neo was last week caught washing Vee’s pants.

Nengi, a friend of the duo who was in shock after she walked in on Neo washing the underwear said Vee was a lucky girl to have a man like Neo wash her pants.

But, Neo’s action generated criticism by Nigerians who described him as a disgrace to men.

But reacting, Neo said he did not wash the pant.

According to him, he only rinsed the pants.

He said, ”This is 2020, there is no special act of service, I know how to express my feeling. Funny enough that day I did not wash the pant, I only rinsed it.”

