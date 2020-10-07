Beautiful video Of Nengi And Ozo Playing Couple Games On Tv will melt your heart

A video of Ozo and Nengi playing couple games on TV has left fans with drooling and hoping for a shop to sail between the duo.

It’s safe to say Nengi’s decision to know Ozo better before she goes into a romantic relationship with him was the right choice. This video gives much insight into the decision she made during their stay in the Big Brother Naija Lockdown house.

In the video, the duo played a beautiful couple game which saw them exhibit their knowledge about each other. The duo answered the questions effortlessly and that seems to what the fans had always wanted to see.

Watch the video below: