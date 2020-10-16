Beverly Osu recounts how she was beaten and arrested by SARS

Nollywood actress Beverly Osu took to her Instagram page on Thursday to alleged that she had been beaten and arrested by the now-defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

In an Instagram post, Beverly wrote: “We want a total Reformation of the Nigerian police force …I’ve been beaten and arrested by SARS, Taken from IKATE to OJUELEGBA around 1am �. “I literally had to be BAILED OUT of prison after being locked up for nothing. 2 hours later.”

She also called on her non-Nigerian followers to join Nigerians to fight police brutality by joining the trending #EndSARSNOW.