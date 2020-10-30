Davido stuns fans after he congratulated Wizkid over the release of his Made In Lagos album

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By OluA
Wizkid and Davido
Wizkid is a Legend – Davido replies to follower

DMW boss, David Adeleke Davido stunned many fans of Nigeria music after he took to social media to hail Wizkid over the release of his Made In Lagos album which was released on Thursday midnight.

See also: Check out the hologram of Kim Kardashian's late father she got as a birthday gift from Kanye West (Video)

While many believe the two are competitors, Davido once again proved they are the same, with the main goal being to push the Nigerian music industry to the next level.

Davido in a tweet via his handle wrote, “Congrats King”

Following Davido’s tweet, Nigerians have taken to social media to react with many hailing the DMW boss and surprise at his tweet.

See some of the reactions below;

 

