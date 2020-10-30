Davido stuns fans after he congratulated Wizkid over the release of his Made In Lagos album

DMW boss, David Adeleke Davido stunned many fans of Nigeria music after he took to social media to hail Wizkid over the release of his Made In Lagos album which was released on Thursday midnight.

See also: Check out the hologram of Kim Kardashian’s late father she got as a birthday gift from Kanye West (Video)

While many believe the two are competitors, Davido once again proved they are the same, with the main goal being to push the Nigerian music industry to the next level.

Davido in a tweet via his handle wrote, “Congrats King”

Following Davido’s tweet, Nigerians have taken to social media to react with many hailing the DMW boss and surprise at his tweet.

See some of the reactions below;

Davido the only King

Walahi we don't deserve you at all https://t.co/GGUFGMhNel — iam_omaholuchukwu (@Iam_omaholuchi) October 30, 2020

Davido has no worries. Davido is my role model. I love him so much. A king! — DREYLO (@RealDreylo) October 30, 2020

Wahala for una wey no love @davido and @wizkidayo oo niggas be making good music and hits buh una dey pick up fights… Lol stop it already those two will run u mad just sitdown and enjoy Music #MadeinLagos #davido — NoRetreatNoSurrender💪 (@d_Holar) October 30, 2020