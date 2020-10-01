TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Grandpa & Daughter, What A Shameful Couple’ – Troll Drags…

BBNaija 2020: Laycon discloses the housemate he was attracted to…

I knew Erica before Big Brother but I don’t like her vibe…

The moment everyone thought Ike was about to propose to Mercy Eke…

Moment Laycon was welcomed by cheering crowd in Lagos as he…

BBNaija: My Real Boyfriend Has Refused To Pick My Calls – Nengi…

Erica And Kiddwaya Get All Loved Up And Touchy At Mercy Eke’s…

The moment Laycon met his crush who is a popular OAP (Video)

I don’t have an ex-girlfriend – Laycon finally speaks on lady who…

“I have found another Nengi” – Laycon says as he aggressively rocks new lady

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
laycon-rocks-mystery-lady

Big Brother Naija lockdown season winner, Laycon, has replaced Nengi after he was pictured rocking a beautiful lady during media rounds.

The ex-housemate and his fellow reality star, Nengi entertained fans throughout their time in the lockdown house with their show of racy dance together.

The duo were pictured countlessly dancing together and rocked themselves during parties, which made some fans hope that they might be an item.

 

READ ALSO

Shocker! New photos raise speculations that Nengi was…

The moment Laycon met his crush who is a popular OAP (Video)

Already, fans are yearning for Nengi to feature in Laycon’s music video now that they are both out of the house.

However, during media rounds, Laycon was caught rocking a beautiful lady, just like the way he does with Nengi, while in the house. After the romantic show, Laycon said he has found another Nengi.

Watch the video below;

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Grandpa & Daughter, What A Shameful Couple’ – Troll Drags Regina Daniels…

BBNaija 2020: Laycon discloses the housemate he was attracted to in the house to…

I knew Erica before Big Brother but I don’t like her vibe – Nengi…

The moment everyone thought Ike was about to propose to Mercy Eke at her…

Moment Laycon was welcomed by cheering crowd in Lagos as he returns back home…

BBNaija: My Real Boyfriend Has Refused To Pick My Calls – Nengi Laments (Video)

Erica And Kiddwaya Get All Loved Up And Touchy At Mercy Eke’s Birthday (Video)

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“I have found another Nengi” – Laycon says as he aggressively rocks new lady

How Laycon topped chart in all #BBNaija voting results from week one

Shocker! New photos raise speculations that Nengi was engaged before entering…

BBNaija: I did not wash Vee’s pants, I rinsed it – Neo clarifies

Nicki Minaj gives birth to first child

Champions League 2020/21 draw revealed: Messi’s Barcelona to face…

Usher and girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea welcome their first child together, a baby…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More