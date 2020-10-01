“I have found another Nengi” – Laycon says as he aggressively rocks new lady

Big Brother Naija lockdown season winner, Laycon, has replaced Nengi after he was pictured rocking a beautiful lady during media rounds.

The ex-housemate and his fellow reality star, Nengi entertained fans throughout their time in the lockdown house with their show of racy dance together.

The duo were pictured countlessly dancing together and rocked themselves during parties, which made some fans hope that they might be an item.

Already, fans are yearning for Nengi to feature in Laycon’s music video now that they are both out of the house.

However, during media rounds, Laycon was caught rocking a beautiful lady, just like the way he does with Nengi, while in the house. After the romantic show, Laycon said he has found another Nengi.

Watch the video below;