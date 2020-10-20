I love you son – Davido says as he celebrates Ifeanyi Adedeji Adeleke on his 1st birthday

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Adorable video of Davido feeding his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke

DMW boss, David Adeleke has taken to his social media handles to celebrate his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke on his 1st birthday today.

Davido gave him a shoutout on his Instagram page and Twitter page.

He wrote, “Happy birthday to my beloved son DAVID IFEANYI ADEDEJI ADELEKE Jr !!! Today a king was born!!!! May you become more than me in Jesus name! LOVE YOU SON.”

Ifeanyi is the first child of David and his wife Chioma Rowland.

The celebrity couple welcomed the boy, on Sunday (20-10-2019), in an undisclosed hospital in the United Kingdom.

