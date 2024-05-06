Nigerian comedian and actor, MC Mbakara has expressed his heartfelt gratitude and admiration for his wife, Lolo after she gave birth to their fourth child.

In a touching post, MC Mbakara described his wife as the “strongest woman ever” and praised her resilience and love.

While praising his wife, MC Mbakara expressed his joy about having a beautiful family, and feeling grateful to have achieved this at the age of 35.

He wrote: “Please wherever you see this woman, help me thank her for me. She is the strongest woman ever liveth. I for give you one mouth now now, but make baby strong small

I can’t get over the joy, @ 35years and I have all this. I don try abeg.”

Fans and followers have flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and well wishes for the family.

See the post below;

