The entertainment industry came out in full force to celebrate with comedy legend Ali Baba and his wife Mary Akpobome as they dedicated their precious triplets to God.

Recall that the comedian announced the birth of his triplets on April 1 and everyone thought it was an April Fool’s joke?

Well, Ali Baba proved us all wrong as he and his wife Mary Akpobome dedicated their precious triplets to God in a heartwarming ceremony.

AY Makun, Seyi Law, and MC Lively were among the stars who graced the joyous occasion, which took place at the RCCG Christ The Lord Central Parish in Lekki, Lagos.

The dedication ceremony was followed by a lively reception at Jewel by Aeida, where friends and family gathered to toast the new additions to the Ali Baba family. Chigul, Bunmi Davis, Ajebo Comedian, and Adebola Williams were also among the guests who joined in the celebration.

See photos below;

ALSO READ:“At this point in my life, whatever you’re trying to get me to do has got to make me HAPPY” Frederick Leonard marks 48th birthday with powerful note