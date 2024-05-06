Nigerian music stars Adekunle Gold and Samklef are embroiled in a bitter social media feud, with both sides exchanging heated comments and counter-comments.

The dispute began when Samklef, a music producer, claimed that he discovered the singer’s wife, Simi and helped her in her music career.

“INTERVIEWER!

WHO CAN YOU SAY IS ONE THE UNGRATEFUL ARTIST YOU EVER WORKED WITH?

SAMKLEF: SIMI AND RIC HASSANI BOTH OF THEM WHERE FROM CU BUT VERY UNGRATEFUL. SIMI EVEN SET ME UP FOR DRAGGING ON THIS APP SHE WANTED TO HUMILIATE THE HAND THAT HELPED HER.

If simi come out publicly and apologize for setting me up for dragging I will fully forgive her. But if she doesn’t I will be reminded her who she truly is for the next 7 billion years 😂” he wrote.

Adekunle Gold swiftly responded, telling Samklef to stop mentioning his wife’s name and focus on his own career. He denied Samklef’s claims, saying:

“When will it be your turn to receive sense from your 7th heaven? Because you are clearly lost in your own damn mind. Simi doesn’t owe you shit and it’s about time you stopped calling her name every 3 market days. If anything, you owe me! Stop fooling around and act your age!”

Samklef fired back, advising Adekunle Gold to teach his wife gratitude and accusing him of being “too soft” and more focused on social media influencing than his music career.

He wrote;

“Dear Adekunle Gold. Remember you once came to me and you did the suwe graphics… It’s so nice to see husband supporting and standing up for his wife. But AG baby, I think you should focus on your song promotion at the moment except you need this attention to get more streams, teach ur wife gratitude and she should learn to mind her business. Did I ask her for help? She no tell you say na me dey pay her transport come Lekki carry her all around with her ex Lekan”

“Husband oya come na your wife be this simi dey perform ogaju wey I produce for her guide her she come sidelined me with ex started going to shows on her own. She no tell you the story maybe i should tell MC MORRIES to start taking. Small fame your wife change. 😂 see her mouth. 😂 @adekunleGOLD ?”

Your wife do something wey Dey wrong instead make you help her apologize you come had more fire. You Dey support bad thing you are a bad boy. You could not master your emotions. I bad gan o! @adekunleGOLD”

The argument has continued to escalate, with both sides refusing to back down.

Fans and fellow celebrities are divided, with some supporting Adekunle Gold and others defending Samklef’s contributions to the music industry.

