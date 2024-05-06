Soma Apex, a former Big Brother Naija season 8 star, was overwhelmed with joy as his fans surprised him with incredible gifts on his 32nd birthday.

The generous fans presented him with a house, a whopping sum of N8 million, and other thoughtful gifts.

After receiving the house and other amazing gifts, Soma couldn’t contain his excitement and joy as he appreciate his fans during his birthday celebration. He was seen dancing with his fans, reveling in the celebration.

The video shows Soma busting out his impressive dance moves, surrounded by his fans who joined in, dancing sweetly and joyfully with him.

Watch below;

Congratulations to him.

