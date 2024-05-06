A Nigerian barber, Kallystouch has responded to singer Davido after being called out for missing a “generational blessing”.

The exchange began when Kallystouch commented on Davido’s Instagram post, calling him “003”, implying he was the third biggest Nigerian artist.

Davido took offense and slammed the barber, stating:

“You would have been the one to cut my hair when I come to Abuja, I’ve single-handedly helped three barbers boost their business, but you’ve ended up missing your generational blessing.”

In a bold response, the Barber expressed no regrets for his comment and declared that Davido was not his God or helper.

The self-proclaimed Wizkid fan, Kallystouch confidently stated that his time to shine would come.

“I don’t have any regret in what I said… when the time is right, I will blow,” he wrote.

The exchange has sparked a lively debate among fans, with some siding with Davido and others supporting Kallystouch’s right to his opinion.

Meanwhile, Wizkid’s fans has shown support and love for the Barber after he declared himself the singer’s fan. They followed him on Instagram and his followers moved from 1188 to 20k.

