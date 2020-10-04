TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

The alleged cause of Actress Chacha Eke’s 7 years crashed…

‘Why I Ignored Nengi At The Last Saturday Party’ – Ozo Sheds More…

I caught her in bed with a married man – Femi Fani Kayode…

Woman narrates encounter with a lesbian in a club toilet

Kiddwaya’s Mom Surprises BBNaija Star, Erica At Her Abuja…

I’m rooting for Kiddrica -Kiddwaya’s mom says as she…

Why?- Laycon replies fans who asked if he will apologize to Erica

Why I allowed Laycon to ‘Rock’ me but not Ozo ― Nengi

Nigerians drag Google for listing Agbani Darego as ugliest Miss…

Laycon drops song as he calls for #EndSarsBrutality (video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
laycon45

 

BBNaija 2020 winner, Laycon has also joined the numerous Nigerians calling for end to brutality of Nigerians especially the youths.

Laycon dropped a song via his social media handle to show his support for the campaign which has gone viral on social media.

READ ALSO

BBNaija: Laycon reveals his plans for the N30million cash…

Why I allowed Laycon to ‘Rock’ me but not Ozo ― Nengi

He wrote, “It’s painful that we have been singing the same song for years on police brutality yet no change is being recorded. Im pained that lives are still being lost at the hands of those who should protect us. Am I next? #EndSARSBrutality”

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

The alleged cause of Actress Chacha Eke’s 7 years crashed marriage…

‘Why I Ignored Nengi At The Last Saturday Party’ – Ozo Sheds More Light

I caught her in bed with a married man – Femi Fani Kayode defends himself…

Woman narrates encounter with a lesbian in a club toilet

Kiddwaya’s Mom Surprises BBNaija Star, Erica At Her Abuja Meet-And-Greet (Video)

I’m rooting for Kiddrica -Kiddwaya’s mom says as she gives her…

Why?- Laycon replies fans who asked if he will apologize to Erica

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

The moment Erica was spotted hanging out with Vice President Osinbajo’s…

Laycon drops song as he calls for #EndSarsBrutality (video)

I’m not your uncle – Dino Melaye to Roman Goddess after allegedly…

Press releases without action – Ebuka Obi-Uchendu reacts as IGP bans SARS

BBNaija: Laycon reveals his plans for the N30million cash prize (Video)

#EndSars: Davido, Naira Marley, Mercy Eke, other Nigerian celebrities join…

Star boy, Wizkid blasts President Buhari over SARS menace

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More