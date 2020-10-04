Laycon drops song as he calls for #EndSarsBrutality (video)

BBNaija 2020 winner, Laycon has also joined the numerous Nigerians calling for end to brutality of Nigerians especially the youths.

Laycon dropped a song via his social media handle to show his support for the campaign which has gone viral on social media.

He wrote, “It’s painful that we have been singing the same song for years on police brutality yet no change is being recorded. Im pained that lives are still being lost at the hands of those who should protect us. Am I next? #EndSARSBrutality”