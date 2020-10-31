TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Man Searches For A Prayerful Woman With Little Touch Of Nicki Minaj

Social Media drama
By San

A Nigerian man identified as Ejike Analike who is not married yet is in search of a well behaved  woman with a touch of wildness in her.

The man whois a staff of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency made his preference known on social media. Ejike listed out the prerequisites the lady of his choice should have in order to win his heart. He stressed that the lady should come from Anambra state, must be prayerful and have a little touch of Nicki Minaj.

He wrote;

“Need a serious relationship. She must be cool, well mannered, can cook, focused, above average and most importantly she must be prayerful with a little touch of Nicki Minaj. From Anambra State”

