Man Searches For A Prayerful Woman With Little Touch Of Nicki Minaj

A Nigerian man identified as Ejike Analike who is not married yet is in search of a well behaved woman with a touch of wildness in her.

The man whois a staff of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency made his preference known on social media. Ejike listed out the prerequisites the lady of his choice should have in order to win his heart. He stressed that the lady should come from Anambra state, must be prayerful and have a little touch of Nicki Minaj.

He wrote;