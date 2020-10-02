Nengi discloses the real reason behind her tears after getting ignored by Ozo at the last house party (Video)

Former BBnaija Lockdown housemate, the beautiful Nengi has finally opened up on the reason behind her tears after getting ignored by Ozo at the last party held in the BBNaija house.

The curvy young lady made this known this during a recent interview with Beat FM, where she stated that she really liked Ozo and doesn’t want anything to happen to their friendship.

Going on to speak why she got emotional at the party, she said she wanted to talk to him but he ignored her and that act pricked her emotions.