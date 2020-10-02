Nengi discloses the real reason behind her tears after getting ignored by Ozo at the last house party (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
nengi-ozo

Former BBnaija Lockdown housemate, the beautiful Nengi has finally opened up on the reason behind her tears after getting ignored by Ozo at the last party held in the BBNaija house.

I knew Erica before Big Brother but I don't like her vibe - Nengi (Video)
Nengi

The curvy young lady made this known this during a recent interview with Beat FM, where she stated that she really liked Ozo and doesn’t want anything to happen to their friendship.

Going on to speak why she got emotional at the party, she said she wanted to talk to him but he ignored her and that act pricked her emotions.

“That night we had had a conversation about whoever goes out of the house would see a lot. I knew going out of the house, he was going to see things that would have changed his perspective. I just felt like seeing him and not communicating properly and I felt like it had gotten to him and that was where the whole emotions came from because he’s my friend. He’s someone I really like and I didn’t want anything to … I actually really like him.”

 

