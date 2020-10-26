TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By San
Oba of Lagos Staff of Office reportedly recovered (Video)

The Staff of Office of the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, has been recovered, according to reports.

The information filtered in three days after the Staff of Office was taken away from the palace by hoodlums who stormed the palace in the wake of the breakdown of the #EndSARS protest.

Sources say the staff was returned by the hoodlums on Saturday after threats from the State Government and Office of the king was sent out

Shortly before the Staff of Office was taken away by some men, Oba Akiolu had been spirited out of the palace. He was taken away in a pilot car, with security provided by the Nigerian Army and Nigeria Police.

The palace was not only looted, it was destroyed. Even the royal seat of the Oba was damaged.

Watch video of the staff below:

