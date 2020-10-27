Ritual rites held at Isale Eko to welcome the Oba of Lagos and his staff of office back to the palace (photos/videos)

According to the reports, ritual rites are currently being held at Isale Eko in Lagos Island to welcome the Oba of Lagos and his staff of office to the palace.

Recall that on Wednesday, October 21, the monarch had to leave the palace after a mob stormed the palace, vandalized it, and carted away his Staff of Office.

Well, the reports have revealed that the staff of office has been found and the Oba will be returning to the palace tomorrow October 28.

His chiefs, members of the royal family and others are currently holding a procession in Isale Eko to welcome the Staff of Office to the palace.