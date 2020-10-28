The moment Falz cut his birthday cake (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


EntertainmentComedy
By OluA

Tuesday was a memorable day for Nigerian award winning singer, rapper, actor and comedian, Folarin Falana popularly known as Falz as he turned 30 on October 27.

Although, Falz 30th birthday comes at a period where Nigeria is going through some challenges, the singer was however able to make good use of it.

Some of his friends came to hang out with him and he was seen in a video displaying some comic acts while cutting his cake.

I pray for a Nigeria that I can truly be proud to call home…

Whether one is happy or unhappy, one would still die –…

See also: Fasting cannot solve Nigeria’s problems – Samklef tackles Adeboye for declaring 30 days fasting for Nigeria

The multi-talented entertainer and human right activist couldn’t hide his emotions during the celebration.

Watch video of him cutting his cake

Nigerians including celebrities also celebrated Falz on his birthday yesterday.

