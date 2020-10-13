TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


You can’t save who does not want to be saved, enjoy your bipolar – Chacha Eke’s brother says as he vows never to get involved in her matter again

Nollywood
By OluA
“Stay Away From My Family And Marriage” – Chacha Eke Blasts Her Brother For Lying, flaunts baby bump (Video)

Aik Eke, brother to popular Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke in a latest statement has declared that he will no longer get involved in any issue regarding Chacha and her husband, Austin Faani.

Recall that after Chacha blamed her action (calling out her husband on social media) on her bipolar disorder, Aik Eke debunked it, claiming she does not have any disorder.

Aik Eke also claimed that she’s with him now, while insinuating that Chacha’s husband made her claim she is bipolar, in a bid to clear his name.

Reacting to this however, Chacha debunked her brother’s statement, claiming she hasn’t seen him in two years.

Aik Eke, in his response, shared a photo of them together, Including Chacha’s kids, adding that he will not get involved in her case again because she doesn’t want to be saved.

See his post below;

“I believe those that said I should fight for my sis will chill now? You can’t save who does not want to be saved. You haven’t seen me for two years Wow! When next drama pops up, I will sit with the audience and enjoy the view, enjoy your bipolar”, he wrote.

